High school sports schedule for Oct. 2-9. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 8—CHINO vs. Walnut, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at South Hills (West Covina), 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Oct. 2—Ontario Christian in Nike Tournament in Arizona, TBA.
Oct. 5—CHINO vs. Ontario, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6—AYALA vs. Claremont, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 6 p.m.
Oct. 7—Chino at Baldwin Park, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 8—Ayala at Glendora, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9—Don Lugo in Garden Grove Tournament, 8 a.m.
Cross country
Oct. 2—Ayala, Don Lugo in Temecula Twilight at Galway Downs in Temecula, TBA.
Oct. 5—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Ben Clark Training Center in Riverside, 3 p.m.
Oct. 9—Ayala, Chino Hills in Clovis Invitational, TBA.
Girls golf
Oct. 4—Ayala in Ayala Fall Classic at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills, 9 a.m.; Chino Hills in Walnut Tournament, 8 a.m.
Oct. 5—Ayala at Glendora, 2:30 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Ranch (Pomona), 3 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 6—AYALA vs. Glendora, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 7—CHINO vs. Diamond Ranch, 3 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3 p.m.
Boys water polo
Oct. 2—Chino Hills in Villa Park Tournament, TBA.
Oct. 4—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 5—CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 4:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 6—AYALA vs. Glendora, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Hillcrest, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 7—Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 8-9—Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, TBA.
Girls tennis
Oct. 5—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Oct. 7—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 3:15 p.m.
