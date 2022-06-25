Bulldogs football golf event Monday
The Ayala High football program will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, June 27 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer, or $500 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $25.
Tee off is scheduled for 10 a.m. Information: ayalabulldogfootball.com.
Youth basketball begins July 8
The City of Chino will host its six-week youth basketball leagues for children ages 9 to 17 for boys and 9 to 14 for girls, starting Friday, July 8.
Cost is $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents.
League games will tip off between 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12.
A location for games has not yet been announced, city officials said.
Players will receive a jersey, season-concluding awards and a pizza party.
Practices will be held during the week.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
Demolition Derby July 16
The 2022 Chino Challenge Demolition Derby will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Drivers can register at wgasmo torsports.com.
Fifty-six driver spots are available, and a 20-car, female-only driver derby will take place.
Tickets are on sale at chi noderby.com and became available Friday at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating.
Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
Pee Wee sports to begin in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will host several pee wee sports programs for children ages 3 to 8. Cost is $45.
IVHS Dog Leg Classic Sept. 19
The annual Inland Valley Humane Society Dog Leg Classic golf tournament will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $200 for an individual.
Golfers will receive a cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages on the course, tee bag and will be entered in the longest drive and closest to the pin contest.
Proceeds benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society.
Information: (909) 623-9777.
