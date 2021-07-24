Senior bowling league underway
A senior bowling league is being held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, located at 4190 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
There is an eight-minute practice session before games begin at 1:25 p.m.
Bowling will last about two hours, and there is a fee to bowl.
“The senior league has no organized teams,” said Alan Benson, organizer of the league. “Just bowl when you feel like it, no commitment. Have a good time socializing and enjoy each other’s company.”
Bowlers have the option to pay $3 each week into a prize fund.
A “no tap” tournament is also held monthly for bowlers. No-tap bowling allows for nine or 10 pins knocked down on the first ball to be counted as strikes.
Handicapped scoring takes place, Mr. Benson said.
“With handicapped scoring, a 50-average bowler is the same as a 190-average bowler.
Beginners are welcome and there usually is someone there to help you improve,” Mr. Benson said.
Information: Mr. Benson, (909) 724-9029.
CNLL fall-winter baseball signups
Chino National Little League is accepting signups for its upcoming fall-winter baseball season.
Cost is $90, and includes a team T-shirt and hat.
A 10-week competitive season and instructional training will take place Sept. 16 through Nov. 20.
Players in T-ball through Junior League can participate.
Information: visit chino national.com or email Cesar1delarosa@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.