Briggs earns top 2AA honor
Ontario Christian High junior Chloe Briggs, a Chino resident, was named CIF-Southern Section co-Player of the Year for the 2021-22 girls’ basketball season along with Rylee Ghent, of Santiago High in Corona.
Briggs averaged 22.7 points, 11 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in 31 games this season in leading the Knights to a 31-5 record and a third consecutive berth into a CIF-Southern Section championship game.
Ontario Christian High senior Shayla Gillmer, a BYU-signee, was named a first-team honoree. Gillmer averaged 19 points, 13 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game this season.
All CIF-Southern Section honorees by division can be found at cifss.org.
MLB Pitch, Hit and Run today
Children ages 7 to 14 can register for the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (March 19) at Ayala Park’s Fields 1 and 2.
Participants will compete in pitching, running and hitting to advance through four levels of competition to advance to the national finals in July at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
There is no cost to compete.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
Golf event April 29
The Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary Council #15339 will host its 11th annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, April 29 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $125 if registered by Thursday, March 31. A buffet lunch and goodie bag is included.
Information: (909) 573-7580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.