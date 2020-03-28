Two named to State nomination list
Chino Hills High sophomore Ashley Collins and Ontario Christian High freshman Chloe Briggs were named Tuesday to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State girls’ basketball nominations list for the 2019-20 season.
The All-State honorees will be announced in several weeks.
Collins averaged 15.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Chino Hills High girls’ basketball team, which finished 9-17 overall, 5-5 in the Baseline League and qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
Briggs finished fourth in the nation in scoring with 33.8 points per game and was fourth in the country with 141 3-pointers made during the season.
The left-handed point guard set several Ontario Christian High offensive and defensive records and led the Knights to a 32-4 overall record and 14-0 Ambassador League mark.
Ontario Christian advanced as far as the CIF State Division IV South Region title game this season.
Youth football camps postponed
The Monday Night Football youth camps at Ayala High School in Chino Hills have been postponed, said Ayala varsity head football coach A.J. Gracia.
Sessions were scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, March 30; April 6, 13, 20 and 27; and May 4 and 11.
“(The camps) are cancelled until further notice from the (school) district,” Coach Gracia said.
Information: ahsfootballboosters.treasurer@gmail.com.
Cowboy Classic golf postponed
The inaugural Chino High Sports Boosters Club Cowboys Classic golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been postponed.
The tournament will be rescheduled for a later date at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost will be $155 per player, $280 for a two-some or $525 for a foursome.
Proceeds will benefit the Chino High Sports Boosters Club.
Information: https://the cowboyclassic.com.
‘Challenge’ cancelled
The annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week competition of gaming and sporting events among employees of private businesses and governmental agencies, has been cancelled, said organizer Kari Franco. It will not be rescheduled.
Opening ceremonies were scheduled for at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at Ayala Park with events continuing through Friday, May 8.
Information: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.