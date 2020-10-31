Scott earns Preseason honor
Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott, a member of the Huskies’ 2015-16 undefeated CIF-Southern Section and CIF State boys’ basketball championship team, was named to the West Coast Conference Preseason men’s basketball team for his senior season at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Last season, Scott averaged 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for Loyola Marymount and recorded the program’s first triple-double (double digits in points, rebounds and assists in the same game).
Loyola Marymount is scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Santa Clara University.
The Lions will play 16 conference games during the season.
Send sports news by email to sports@championnewspapers.com or call 628-5501 ext. 129. The Champion’s sports department’s Twitter handle is @chchampsports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.