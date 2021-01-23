Ramirez places 16th at indoor meet
Ayala High graduate and Indiana University freshman Mikaela Ramirez placed 16th in the Women’s 3000 meters event last Saturday at the Simmons-Harvey Big Ten Conference Invitational Indoor Track event at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Ramirez finished with a time of 9:58.32.
Michigan State’s Jenna Magness won the race in 9:20.65, Michigan’s Ericka VanderLende took second in 9:20.68 and Michigan’s Katelynne Hart placed third in 9:21.85.
Ramirez graduated from Ayala High in 2019.
She finished third at the 2018 CIF State Cross Country Championships and 29th at the 2018 Nike Cross Country Nationals meet.
‘Let it Be’ golf event Feb. 11
The Let it Be Foundation will host its 15th annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills.
The course is located at 15656 Yorba Ave., north of Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Cost is $200 per golfer, or $700 for a foursome.
“There will be lots of socially-distanced fun and interaction along the course with games, raffles, prizes and lots of snacks and refreshments,” according to a statement released by Let it Be Foundation.
Proceeds will benefit the Let it Be Foundation, a non-profit group that supports and services families with ill children.
Registration for the golf tournament is being accepted at https://theletitbe foundation.redpodium.com/let-it-be-golf.
Information: theletitbefoundation.org or call 613-9161.
CNLL to host registration
Chino National Little League is accepting registration for its 2021 Spring “QuaranTeam” baseball training for children ages 4 to 14.
Training will be held at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., east of Pipeline Avenue, in Chino. Cost is $40. Players will take part in competitive training, a home run derby and a skills day.
Information: chinonational.com.
Canyon Hills LL training to begin
Canyon Hills Little League in Chino Hills will begin its spring training for players, starting Monday, Feb. 1.
Cost is $25 per player, which includes a practice jersey and a Canyon Hills Little League hat. Information: canyonhillsll.com.
Chino Hills LL accepting signups
Chino Hills Little League is taking signups for its 2021 season at chinohillsll.com.
Cost is $95 for T-ball players ages 4 to 6 and Single-A players ages 6 to 7; $125 for AA players 7 to 8 and AAA players 9 to 11; and $165 for Major players ages 11 to 12 and Junior players ages 13 to 14.
Cost provides players with a shirt and hat, field lighting, insurance, equipment, charter and umpire fees.
Information: chinohillsll.com.
CHGS taking signups
Chino Hills Girls Softball is accepting signups for its spring 2021 season on its website chgs.org.
Cost is $125 for children ages 4½ to 6 and $165 for players ages 7 to 17.
A $20 discount will be given if the code “PLAYBALL20” is used.
Information: chgs.org.
