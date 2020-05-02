Ball declares for NBA Draft
He’s made it official.
LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the famous basketball brothers from Chino Hills, declared for the NBA Draft Tuesday. The draft is expected to take place in June but could be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ball left Chino Hills High prior to his junior season and has played in three professional leagues — in Lithuania, the Junior Basketball Association and the National Basketball League in Australia. He is expected to be a top five pick in the draft.
Athletes sign with colleges
Several local student-athletes have signed or committed to the college choices in the past two weeks.
Ayala High baseball player Nick Zolferino committed to University of La Verne; Ayala High cross country and track athlete Emily Garcia signed with Cal Baptist University in Riverside; Ayala High track athlete Kelsey Ehinlaiye signed with Cal Poly Pomona; and Ontario Christian High girls’ volleyball player Peyton Tazelaar has signed with University of California at Santa Cruz.
Outstanding seniors named
Five Chino Hills High students were named Outstanding Baseline League Senior Athletes for the 2019-20 school year. The Baseline League consists of Chino Hills, Damien, Los Osos, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland and Etiwanda high schools, which each honor five of their athletes who best demonstrate outstanding athletics, academics, activities and leadership.
Chino Hills High athletes honored are Lauren Jauregui (cross country and track), Tyler Perez (football and track), Luke Noblett (water polo and swimming), Madison Sherrill (softball) and Ashley Collins (girls’ basketball).
Let it Be virtual event underway
This year’s Let it Be Foundation 5K-10K run walk will take place in a new format because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9 in Chino Hills, the 2020 Let it Be Foundation event will go virtual began Sunday and takes place through May 9. Cost is $15 for an individual or a household. Participants can walk, run, roll, swim, bike, hike or cartwheel for the virtual event, said spokeswoman Ann Lahr.
“Create your course, short or long, adhere to the recommended social distancing and face covering rules,” she said. “You can choose to combine your distance or do it all at once. The annual event has to be different this year, but the unifying purpose of helping families is the same.”
