Boxing show set for Nov. 22
This year’s Chino Youth Boxing Foundation Gobbler Gloves show has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, barring any set backs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Youth and young adult boxers from Chino Youth Boxing Club and Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, will compete in the show at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., next to Chino City Hall.
Spectator admission is $12 for anyone age 12 and older, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger.
All boxers will receive a turkey.
The annual event is sponsored by the City of Chino.
Information: Chino of Chino Community Services at 334-3260 or send an email to communityservices@cityofchino.org.
Youth flag football signups under way
City of Chino is accepting signups for its youth flag football and youth rookie flag football leagues, scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays Sept. 18 through Nov. 6 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
The leagues could be cancelled depending on what the city guildelines are at the time the league begins because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cost is $69 for Chino residents, $79 for non-residents. The eight-week league will consist of practices and games.
The cost includes a T-shirt and award.
Children born between 2007 and 2012 will compete in the youth flag football league and children born in 2012 or 2013 will take part in the rookie league.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino or call 334.3258.
