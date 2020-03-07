Girls basketball tryouts
Chino Hills-based Blackwater Basketball program will host tryouts for its girls’ fourth- through 11-grade teams.
Each team takes part in two practices a week and two to three tournaments per month. Information: blackwa terbasketball@gmail.com or 921-4333.
Cowboy Classic golf April 25
The inaugural Chino High Sports Boosters Club Cowboys Classic golf tournament will tee off at Saturday, April 25 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $155 per player, $280 for a two-some or $525 for a foursome. Proceeds benefit the Chino High Sports Boosters Club. Information: https://the-inaugural-cowboy-classic.perfectgolfevent.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.