Huskies football coach resigns
Chino Hills High football coach Mykeal Terry has stepped down after one season.
“I stepped down to move to admin. I complete my admin credential this summer,” he said. Keland Johnson, an Ayala High grad who was named co-head coach in February, is currently the Huskies’ interim head coach.
Chino Hills High finished 8-6 overall last season and advanced as far as the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals.
Mr. Terry will remain as the school’s athletic director.
‘Battle’ today at Quakes Stadium
The annual Battle of the Mt. Baldy League teams will take place today (April 9) at Loanmart Field (Quakes Stadium), 8408 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga.
Montclair and Baldwin Park will play at 11 a.m., followed by Chino versus Ontario at 2 p.m. and Don Lugo and Chaffey at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $13. Children under age 2 are free. Parking will also be free.
A portion of tickets sales will benefit the participating teams.
Cruikshank signs with Bears
Ayala High graduate Dane Cruikshank, who spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, signed a one-year contract March 31 with the Chicago Bears.
Cruikshank, 26, a fifth-round pick of the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, played 44 games with four starts with the Titans, recording 65 tackles and an interception.
He graduated from Ayala in 2013, played two seasons at Citrus College in Glendora and two seasons at the University of Arizona.
CIF-SS rankings out
Baseball, Division 6: 1. Arrowhead Christian 2. Anaheim 3. Chino 4. Norwalk 5. Milken Community 6. Lancaster Desert Christian 7. Estancia 8. Rancho Mirage 9. Santa Ynez 10. Rim of the World.
Boys track and field, Division 4: 1. Oaks Christian 2. Serra 3. La Salle 4. Crean Lutheran 5. Big Bear 6. Maranatha 7. Brentwood 8. Foothill Tech 9. Ontario Christian 10. St. Paul
Girls track and field, Division 1: 1. Long Beach Poly 2. Vista Murrieta 3. Long Beach Wilson 4. Roosevelt 5. Mira Costa 6. Orange Vista 7. Ayala 8. Upland 9. Newbury Park 10. Los Alamitos.
Girls track and field, Division 4: 1. Oaks Christian 2. Serra 3. Muir 4. Archer School 5. Marlborough 6. Paraclete 7. Rosary 8. St. Margaret’s 9. Alemany 10. Ontario Christian.
Golf event
April 29
The Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary Council #15339 will host its 11th annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, April 29 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $125 if registered by Thursday, March 31. A buffet lunch and goodie bag is included. Information: (909) 573-7580.
‘Challenge’ signups under way
Registration for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week event pitting employees of private businesses and governmental agencies in a series of gaming and sporting events, has begun.
Teams entered this year are Chino Valley Chamber, City of Chino-Chino Police, City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified School District, Hussmann and NFI Industries. Events will be held Saturday, April 23 through Friday, May 6. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Freedom 5K June 25
Chino Youth Museum and the Chino Valley YMCA will host its Freedom 5K run-walk at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Proceeds benefit both organizations.
For cost, or additional information, email cym@cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3270.
Bulldogs football to host golf fundraiser
The Ayala High football program will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, June 27 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer, or $500 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $25.
Tee off is scheduled for 10 a.m. and dinner, auction and awards will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Information: ayalabulldogfootball.com.
