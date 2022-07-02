Theegala places third in PGA event
Chino Hills resident and rookie professional golfer Sahith Theegala finished in third place last weekend at the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TCP River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
He was leading the tournament going into the final hole on Sunday but scored a double bogey after hitting his tee shot into a sand trap and needed two shots to get out of the trap.
Xander Schauffele birdied the final hole and won the tournament by two strokes.
Theegala played high school golf at Diamond Bar High and was an All-American golfer at Pepperdine University in Malibu. He is currently playing in the TPC John Deere Classic in Illinois, which concludes Sunday.
Cornhole league starts Aug. 6
An adult co-ed Cornhole league will take place Saturdays, Aug. 6 through Sept. 10 at Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino.
Cost is $26 for Chino residents, $36 for non-residents. Registration deadline is Saturday, July 30. A $10 late fee will apply if registering after July 31. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Another Cornhole league will be held Oct. 1 to 29.
Informaton: cityofchino.org.
Youth basketball begins July 8
The City of Chino will host its six-week youth basketball leagues for children ages 9 to 17 for boys and 9 to 14 for girls, starting Friday, July 8.
Cost is $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents.
League games will tip off between 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12.
A location for games has not yet been announced, city officials said.
Players will receive a jersey, season-concluding awards and a pizza party.
Practices will be held during the week.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
Demolition Derby July 16
The 2022 Chino Challenge Demolition Derby will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Drivers can register at wgasmo torsports.com.
Fifty-six driver spots are available, and a 20-car, female-only driver derby will take place.
Tickets are on sale at chi noderby.com and at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating.
Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
Women’s soccer league starts Aug. 2
Women ages 18 and up can register for a soccer league scheduled for Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through Oct. 18 at Ayala Park in Chino.
Games will take place from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Cost is $32 for Chino residents, $42 for non-residents.
Each team will be required to pay $40 cash per game for referee fees.
The league will have two divisions, 18 and over and 30 and over, and each team will play between eight and 10 games.
Rosters must have at least 11 players.
Awards will be given to the top teams in each division at the end of the season. Information: Ayala Park Operations Center, (909) 334-3257.
