Mouw fifth at NCAA golf championships
Chino resident William Mouw, a Pepperdine University golfer and Ontario Christian High graduate, placed fifth at the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Golf Championships Monday.
Mouw finished with a one-over par 281 during the four-day tournament, recording scores of 71, 70, 70 and 70 to finish in tie for fifth with Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk.
Texas’ Parker Coody, North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett, Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez and Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargant tied for first with an even-par 280.
The NCAA Division 1 Men’s Golf Championships were held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kiwanis golf event June 24
The 33rd annual Kiwanis Club of Chino Fore Kids golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday, June 24 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave. in Chino.
Cost is $135 per golfer, or $540 for a group of four.
Golfers will receive a cart, lunch, range balls, goodie bag and snacks. Prizes, a raffle and golf ball drop will take place. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Chino.
Information: Fred Street at fred@dkssolutions.com or Linda Reich at lreich@cityofchino.org.
Bulldogs football to host golf fundraiser
The Ayala High football program will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, June 27 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer, or $500 for a foursome. Dinner-only tickets are $25. Tee off is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Information: ayalabulldog football.com.
Youth basketball begins July 8
The City of Chino will host its six-week youth basketball leagues for children ages 9 to 17 for boys and 9 to 14 for girls, starting Friday, July 8.
Cost is $65 for Chino residents, $75 for non-residents.
A $10 fee will be added after today (June 4).
League games will tip off between 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12.
A location for games has not yet been announced, city officials said.
Players will receive a jersey, season-concluding award and a pizza party.
Practices will be held during the week.
Information: teamside line.com/chino.
Annual Demolition Derby July 16
The 2022 Chino Challenge Demolition Derby will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues in Chino. Drivers can register at wgasmotorsports.com.
Fifty-six driver spots are available, and a 20-car, female-only driver derby will take place.
Tickets are on sale at chi noderby.com and will be available Friday, June 24 at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating. Information: wgas motorsports.com.
Pee Wee sports to begin in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will host several pee wee sports programs for children ages 3 to 8. Cost is $45.
•Baseball, ages 3 to 5, Saturdays, June 18 to July 30, Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road.
•Basketball, ages 3 to 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays June 14 to June 30 and July 12 to July 28, Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
•Soccer, ages 3 to 5, Mondays and Wednesdays June 13 to June 29 and July 11 to July 27, Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
•Soccer, ages 3 to 5, Saturdays, June 18 to July 30, Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road.
Information: chinohills.org/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.