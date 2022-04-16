Golf event April 29
The Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary Council #15339 will host its 11th annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, April 29 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $125 if registered by Thursday, March 31. A buffet lunch and goodie bag is included. Information: (909) 573-7580.
Freedom 5K June 25
Chino Youth Museum and the Chino Valley YMCA will host its Freedom 5K run-walk at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Proceeds benefit both organizations.
For cost, or additional information, email cym@cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3270.
Bulldogs football to host golf fundraiser
The Ayala High football program will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, June 27 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer, or $500 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $25.
Tee off is scheduled for 10 a.m. and dinner, auction and awards will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Information: ayalabulldogfootball.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.