CIF-SS rankings out
Seven teams are currently ranked in the CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Boys basketball: Ayala (fourth, Division 3A); Ontario Christian (eighth, Division 4AA).
Girls basketball: Chino Hills (12th, Division 2AA); Ontario Christian (first, Division 2A).
Girls water polo: Ayala (sixth, Division 5); Chino HIlls (second, Division 6); and Chino (seventh, Division 6).
Rankings for all sports can be found at cifss.org.
Team Fire baseball to host tryouts
Team Fire travel baseball team will host tryouts for its 9/10-, 11- and 12-year-old teams from 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Tryouts will be held on Field 6. Reservations can be made by calling John Makarounas at (909) 706-7882.
Adult horseshoes league to begin
City of Chino will host a one-month adult horseshoes league, starting Saturday, Feb. 5 at Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino.
The co-ed doubles league will consist of four season games, followed by a playoff tournament on Saturday, March 5. Cost is $25 for Chino residents, $35 for non-residents. Another league is scheduled for Saturdays, March 19 through April 23.
Information: Neighborhood Activity Center, (909) 334-3260.
Chino Youth Track meet March 12
The City of Chino is accepting signups for its 2022 Chino Youth Track and Field meet, scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at Chino High School. Deadline to signup is Sunday, Feb. 20.
Cost is $11 for Chino residents, $21 for non-residents.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
Chino Hills Track meet March 19
Registration is underway for the annual Chino Hills Youth Track meet, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Children born between 2007 and 2015 who live or attend school in Chino Hills can participate.
Participants will check in at 8 a.m., followed by a parade of athletes at 8:45 a.m.
Field events will begin at 9 a.m. and running events will start at 9:30 a.m. Events will include the 50-, 100-, 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter runs, softball throw, long jump and a 4x100 meter relay.
Deadline to register is Friday, March 4.
Information: chinohills.org/events or call (909) 364-2700.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
