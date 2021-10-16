Don Lugo, OCHS win volleyball titles
Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high school girls’ volleyball teams will enter next week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs as a league champion, respectively winning the Mt. Baldy and Ambassador league titles this season.
Don Lugo (18-5 overall) went undefeated in its 10 league games, including Tuesday’s straight-sets win over Montclair and Wednesday’s victory over Chino to end the regular season, and lost only one game in 10 matches.
The Conquistadores will compete in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
Ontario Christian defeated Western Christian Tuesday and Woodcrest Christian Thursday to finish its league season with a 14-0 record.
The Knights (24-14 overall), a two-time defending CIF-Southern Section and CIF State champion, will compete in Division 1 or 2 in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
Tournament brackets will be announced at 10 a.m. today (Oct. 16) at cifss.org.
CIF-SS rankings released
Girls volleyball
Division 5: 1. Torrance 2. Mayfield 3. Chino Hills 4. Oxnard 5. Buckley 6. Bishop Amat 7. Schurr 8. Redlands 9. Downey 10. Campbell Hall.
Girls tennis
Division 5: 1. Katella 2. El Rancho 3. Chaffey 4. Century 5. Apple Valley 6. Ontario Christian 7. Summit 8. Citrus Hill 9. Maranatha 10. Loara.
Girls cross country
Division 1: 1. Newbury Park 2. Great Oak 3. Santiago-Corona 4. Redondo Union 5. Fountain Valley 6. Saugus 7. Vista Murrieta 8. Rancho Cucamonga 9. Chino Hills 10. Quartz Hill.
Division 2: 1. Mira Costa 2. Canyon-Anaheim 3. Claremont 4. Westlake 5. Dana Hills 6. El Toro 7. West Ranch 8. Ayala 9. Citrus Valley 10. Murrieta Valley.
Boys cross country
Division 2: 1. Mira Costa 2 (tie) Claremont and Hart 4. Ventura 5. Thousand Oaks 6. Foothill 7. Royal 8. Ayala 9. El Toro 10. West Ranch.
‘Turkey Shoot’ Nov. 27-28
A two-day adult basketball Turkey Shoot tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Cost is $210. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Teams will play three pool play games.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
