Ball cleared to resume activity
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills was cleared to return to individual basketball activity less than a month after fracturing his right wrist March 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Ball, a leading candidate for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award, had his cast removed Monday and underwent an evaluation by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, according to Hornets officials.
“Ball’s cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. Additional updates on Ball’s status and return to game action will be provided as appropriate,” according to a Hornets’ statement.
The No. 3-overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals during his 41 games with the Hornets. His stats are either ranked first or second among all NBA rookies this season.
Ball was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January, February and March and is the only player in the past 60 seasons to lead rookie players in points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star Break.
Charlotte currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, two games ahead of the Indiana Pacers for the final playoff spot.
CIF-SS rankings released
Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Baseball: Ayala, first, Division 1; Chino Hills, fifth, Division 3; Chino, seventh, Division 5.
Softball: Don Lugo, ninth, Division 3; Ontario Christian, seventh, Division 6.
Boys tennis: Chino Hills, ninth, Division 4.
Girls tennis: Chino Hills, seventh, Division 4.
Boys soccer: Ayala, seventh, Division 4.
Girls soccer: Ontario Christian, seventh, Division 5.
Pop Warner signups underway
Chino Pop Warner will accept signups for its 2021 season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (April 24) and Saturdays May 8 and 22 at the Ayala Park stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $275 through June 1, and $295 after that date.
Conditioning clinics will begin June 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.
Cost for Challenger division players is $30.
Information: chinopopwarner.com.
Golf tournament May 7
The Ontario Christian Boosters Club will host its 27th annual Boosters Golf Classic on Friday, May 7 at the El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
For information and to register, email Larry Vanden Berge at lvandenberge@ocschools.org or call (909) 996-2382.
