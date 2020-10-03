Mouw on Haskins Award watch list
Pepperdine University men’s golfer William Mouw, a Chino resident and Ontario Christian High graduate, earned a spot on the Haskins Award preseason watch list for the 2020-21 season, honoring the nation’s top collegiate golfer.
Last season, Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala of Chino Hills won the annual award.
Mouw was a first-team All-American honoree as a freshman during the 2019-20 season and ranked 10th nationally by Golfstat and 15th by Golfweek-Sagarin with a scoring average of 69.96, which ranked second on Pepperdine’s single-season records list.
He captured the Amer Ari Invitational and placed in the top 10 in five tournaments.
In December, Mouw is expected to compete on the 2020 U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team. Pepperdine University finished last season as the top-ranked team in the Bushnell Golfweek coaches poll and Golfstat computer rankings.
Ayala football to host golf event
The Ayala High School football program will host its ninth annual golf tournament Monday, Oct. 12 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Tee times will be staggered throughout the day to allow for social distancing.
Cost is $105 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome. Sponsorship packages are available. A $30 super ticket can be purchased that allows for two mulligans, entry into the putting and long drive contests, a close to the pin and hole-in-one contests.
Deadline to enter is Monday, Oct. 5. Proceeds will benefit the Ayala High football program. Information: Jennifer Merrill at 485-0841 or ayalabulldogfootball@gmail.com or Sara Sosa at 305-3983 or franaras@aol.com.
Golf event tees off Oct. 24
Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary #15339 Chino will host is ninth annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Jurupa Hills Country Club, 6161 Moraga Ave., Jurupa Valley.
Cost is $125 per person and includes a box lunch and goodie bag. Lunch-only tickets are $20.
Information: Armando Hernandez, 573-7580.
OCHS to co-host tournament
The Ontario Christian and Redlands East Valley high school girls’ volleyball teams will co-host a preseason tournament Dec. 4 and 5 at Pearce Sports Center in San Bernardino.
Teams competing in the CIF Open Division through Division 3 can participate in the tournament, scheduled a month before the CIF-Southern Section girls’ volleyball schedule is set to begin.
Information: 984-1756.
