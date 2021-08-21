Komrosky places third in discus
Canyon Hills Junior High student Joshua Komrosky placed third in discus in the 11-12 year-old division at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida.
“This was his first year training and throwing the 1kg metal discus,” said his father and coach Jon Komrosky.
Joshua also competed in the shotput event with a six-pound ball, throwing it 32 feet, 7 inches to finish 18th in the nation.
He competes with the JK Throwers, which his father coaches.
“Coming home with a third-place medal in the discus was a huge validation to my son for all the hard work he put in this year, as well as to me for promising to my wife that he’d be good one day,” Mr. Komrosky said.
Joshua will compete this fall in Chino Hills Junior All-American Pee Wee division youth football team.
Adult soccer league to begin
City of Chino Hills will offer soccer leagues for adults age 30 and up, starting Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 12.
The women’s league will play games between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursdays and coed games from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays at Grand Avenue Park, 1300 Grand Ave.
Men’s division games will take place 9:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays.
Team rosters are limited to a minimum of 11 players, or a maximum of 22 players.
Cost is $55 for Chino Hills residents and $70 for non-residents if paid between Monday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 17.
Cost is $65 for residents and $80 for non-residents if paid by Friday, Sept. 24.
Teams will compete in 10 games. Awards will be given to the first- and second-place teams.
Information: chinohills.org.
CNLL fall-winter baseball signups
Chino National Little League is accepting signups for its upcoming fall-winter baseball season.
Cost is $90 and includes a team T-shirt and hat.
A 10-week competitive season and instructional training will take place Sept. 16 through Nov. 20.
Players in T-ball through Junior League can participate.
Information: visit chinonational.com or email Ce sar1delarosa@yahoo.com.
