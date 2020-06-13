Theegala wins Hogan award
Chino Hills resident and recent Pepperdine University graduate Sahith Theegala was named the Ben Hogan Award winner Tuesday night, honoring the top men’s college player in the nation.
Last month, Theegala was named a first-team All-American and the Fred Haskins Award winner.
Theegala, a Diamond Bar High graduate, was named a finalist for the Ben Hogan award with Vanderbilt University’s John Augenstein and University of Florida’s Ricky Castillo.
After finishing his amateur golf career at Pepperdine, Theegala played his first professional event last weekend at the Outlaw Tour’s Lone Tree Classic. He tied for third with a 62 and won $1,850.
Baseball coach retires
Chino High baseball head coach Gary Libby announced his retirement from teaching and as baseball coach this week, the school’s athletic director Michael Hinkle said.
Mr. Libby returned as Cowboys’ baseball coach in September after serving as the team’s head coach from 2011 to 2014.
He was limited to 10 games during the 2020 season because the coronavirus pandemic ended the high school baseball season in mid-March.
The Cowboys finished 5-5.
Athletes sign or get offers from colleges
Four Chino Valley student-athletes have signed or received offers from colleges.
Chino Hills High cross country and track athlete Lauren Jauregui and Ayala High sprinter Kelsey Ehinlaiye signed with Cal Poly Pomona and football players Andrew Aguilar (Ayala High) and Ricky Freymond (Ontario Christian) have each received an offer from Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.
