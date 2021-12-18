Pee Wee basketball starts Jan. 8
The City of Chino will host its Pee Wee Basketball program Saturdays Jan. 5 through Feb. 5 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Children ages 3 to 6 can participate. Cost is $46 for Chino residents, $56 for non-residents. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Youth track meet signups under way
The City of Chino is accepting signups for its 2022 Chino Youth Track and Field meet, scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at Chino High School. Deadline to signup is Sunday, Feb. 20.
Cost is $11 for Chino residents, $21 for non-residents.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
