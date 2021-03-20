Chino Hills LL signups
Chino Hills Little League will accept registration through today (March 20) on its website—chinohillsll.com.
Cost is $60 for T-ball and Single-A players and $100 for AA, AAA, Majors and Junior division players.
Late registrations will not be accepted.
Rosters for T-Ball and Single-A teams will be emailed to parents on Sunday, March 21. Upper division team rosters will be announced after the league’s blind draft on Monday, March 22, league officials said.
Games could begin next month. Information: chinohills ll.com.
Canyon Hills LL signups
Canyon Hills Little League is accepting signups for its 2021 10-game season, excluding playoffs and interleague play, until Saturday, March 20.
Signups are being accepted at canyonhillsll.com.
Players currently involved in the league’s spring clinic do not need to register, but any remaining balance must be paid.
Cost is $70 for lower divisions, $110 for upper divisions. Players will receive a jersey and hat.
Mandatory tryouts will take place Saturday, March 20.
Information: canyonhillsll.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.