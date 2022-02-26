Three wrestlers competing at state
Ayala High’s BK Martinez and Dominic Jauregui and Chino High’s Michelle Fierro began competing Thursday at the CIF State wrestling meet at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. The meet continued Friday and concludes today (Feb. 26).
Martinez earned the 15th seed in the 106-pound girls division after a fourth-place finish last weekend at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet.
Two weeks ago, Martinez won the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division girls’ individual title.
Jauregui is the 16th-seed in the boys’ 152-pound division after a seventh-place finish at the Masters Meet. He was the 152-pound division champion at the Inland Division boys championships, which were held at Ayala High School.
Fierro began competing in the 137-pound girls’ division as the 26th seed. She finished fifth in her division at last Saturday’s Masters Meet.
Chino Youth Track Meet cancelled
The Chino Youth Track Meet, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at Chino High School, was cancelled, city officials announced. Refunds will be given. Earlier this month, officials in Chino Hills announced their March 19 youth track meet at Ayala High was cancelled.
Team Fire baseball to host tryouts
Team Fire travel baseball team will host tryouts for its 9/10-, 11- and 12-year-old teams from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. Tryouts will be held on Field 6. Information: (909) 706-7882.
