Team Fire baseball to host tryouts
Team Fire travel baseball team will host tryouts for its 9/10-, 11- and 12-year-old teams from 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Tryouts will be held on Field 6.
Reservations can be made by calling John Makarounas at (909) 706-7882.
Ayala golf event Jan. 17
The Ayala High boys and girls golf teams will host its third annual fundraiser tournament Monday, Jan. 17 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $125, which includes dinner. A $50 add-on package is available for three mulligans, on-the-course contests and raffle tickets.
Information: ayalagolf.com or email golfayala@gmail.com.
Adult horseshoes league to begin
City of Chino will host a one-month adult horseshoes league, starting Saturday, Feb. 5 at Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino.
The co-ed doubles league will consist of four season games, followed by a playoff tournament on Saturday, March 5.
Cost is $25 for Chino residents, $35 for non-residents.
Another league is scheduled for Saturdays, March 19 through April 23.
Information: Neighborhood Activity Center, (909) 334-3260.
CIF-SS rankings released
Several Chino Valley high school teams are among those ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Boys basketball
Division 3A: 1. Dana Hills 2. South Pasadena 3. La Canada 4. Ayala 5. Orangewood Academy 6. Bishop Amat 7. Bell Gardens 8. AGBU 9. Corona 10. Rowland 11. San Gabriel Academy 12. Camarillo 13. West Torrance 14. Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana 15. Yucaipa 16. Rancho Mirage.
Girls basketball
Division 2A: 1. Orange Lutheran 2. Santa Monica 3. Crean Lutheran 4. Sage Hill 5. JSerra 6. Brea Olinda 7. Sonora 8. Rolling Hills Prep 9. Burroughs-Burbank 10. Woodbridge 11. Downey 12. Chino Hills 13. Pacifica-Oxnard 14. Chaparral 15. Vista Murrieta 16. Glendora.
Division 2A: 1. Ontario Christian 2. Santiago-Corona 3. Santa Margarita 4. South Pasadena 5. Brentwood 6. Beaumont 7. Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 8. Crescenta Valley 9. Culver City 10. San Juan Hills 11. Paramount 12. Rancho Christian 13. Mary Star of the Sea 14. Los Altos 15. Upland 16. Agoura.
Boys soccer
Division 5: 1. Sierra Vista 2. Desert Mirage 3. Granite Hills 4. Artesia 5. Chino Hills 6. Chaffey 7. Valley Christian 8. Oak Hills 9. Great Oak 10. Animo Leadership.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Sage Hill 2. Arrowhead Christian 3. Santa Clara 4. Pacifica Christian 5. Ramona Convent 6. J.W. North 7. Cathedral City 8. Ganesha 9. Miller 10. (tie) Ontario Christian and Webb.
Girls water polo
Division 6: 1. Buena 2. Chino Hills 3. Santa Ana 4. La Quinta-Westminster 5. Warren 6. Whittier 7. Chino 8. Westminster 9. St. Joseph 10. Nordoff.
Chino Youth Track meet March 12
The City of Chino is accepting signups for its 2022 Chino Youth Track and Field meet, scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at Chino High School.
Deadline to signup is Sunday, Feb. 20. Cost is $11 for Chino residents, $21 for non-residents. Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
Chino Hills Youth Track meet March 19
Registration is underway for the annual Chino Hills Youth Track meet, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Children born between 2007 and 2015 who live or attend school in Chino Hills can participate.
Participants will check in at 8 a.m., followed by a parade of athletes at 8:45 a.m. Field events will begin at 9 a.m. and running events will start at 9:30 a.m. Events will include the 50-, 100-, 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter runs, softball throw, long jump and a 4x100 meter relay.
Deadline to register is Friday, March 4.
Information: chinohills.org/events or call (909) 364-2700.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
