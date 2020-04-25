Chino Hills resident honored
Washington State University wide receiver Brandon Arconado, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
It is comprised of college football players from all NCAA and NAIA divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better during their careers.
The players also must have been a starter or a significant contributor to their teams.
Arconado graduated from Washington State with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems.
He is working on his master’s in business administration. Arconado led the Pacific-12 Conference with seven 100-yard games receiving, which was tied for the most in a single season in school history.
He was fifth in the conference with 78 catches, fourth with a team-high 1,109 receiving yards, led the team with 14.2 yards-per-catch average and was second on the team with seven touchdown receptions.
Let it Be virtual event starts Sunday
This year’s Let it Be Foundation 5K-10K run walk will take place in a new format because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9 in Chino Hills, the 2020 Let it Be Foundation event will go virtual from Sunday, April 26 through May 9.
Cost is $15 for an individual or a household.
Participants can walk, run, roll, swim, bike, hike or cartwheel for the virtual event, said spokeswoman Ann Lahr.
“Create your course, short or long, adhere to the recommended social distancing and face covering rules,” she said. “Over the 14-day period you can choose to combine your distance or do it all at once. The annual event has to be different this year, but the unifying purpose of helping families is the same.”
Cowboy Classic golf postponed
The inaugural Chino High Sports Boosters Club Cowboys Classic golf tournament, scheduled for today (April 25), has been postponed.
The tournament will be rescheduled for a later date at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost will be $155 per player, $280 for a twosome or $525 for a foursome.
Proceeds will benefit the Chino High Sports Boosters Club.
Information: https://the cowboyclassic.com.
