‘Let Freedom Run’ 5K today
The Chino Valley YMCA and Chino Youth Museum will host a “Let Freedom Run” 5K event today (July 3) at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $40.
Participants will receive a T-shirt and finisher medal.
The start line will be open from 7 to 7:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
“You may cross the start line at any time during that time period and are welcome to run or walk with your friends and family,” organizers said.
A virtual option is available. All proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley YMCA and the Chino Youth Museum.
Information: https://runsign up.com/Race/CA/Chino/Let FreedomRunChino.
Ayala grad named assistant coach
Ayala High School graduate Jasmine Holliday, a member of the Bulldogs’ 2007 CIF-Southern Section Division Div. 2A championship team, was named June 23 as an assistant coach for the San Jose State University women’s basketball team.
She spent the past two seasons as assistant coach at the University of San Diego.
“Jasmine is an outstanding addition to our staff and is exactly what our program needs,” San Jose State head coach Jamie Craighead said. “She is an experienced recruiter with on-court coaching experience and the ability to immediately hit the ground running upon her arrival.”
Holliday played collegiately at the University of Oregon, finishing in a tie for second with 124 games played, seventh in steals with 183 and eighth in blocks with 109.
She played professionally in Europe with Hulma in Finland and Gruner Stern Keltern in Germany.
At Ayala, she helped lead the Bulldogs to four consecutive Sierra League championships.
Palomares League baseball honors
The Palomares League announced its All-league selections in baseball for the 2021 season.
Most Valuable Player: Thomas Cerecedes, Ayala.
First team: Ayala’s Damien Delgadillo, Ty Borgogno, Mateo Matthews, Jacob Badawi, Troy McCain and Cole Koniarsky; Bonita’s Luke Mistone, Devin Diaz, Ryan Kozma and Edrian Range; Claremont’s Adam Aguirre, Kenny Wang and Gavin Eddy; Glendora’s Matt Gonzales and Jeffe Isenhart.
Second team: Ayala’s Andres Pasillas, Ryan Moreno and Luke Solis; Alta Loma’s David Gonzalez; Bonita’s Jacob Flores, Logan Corthell, Seth Wrightstone and JT Fenton; Claremont’s Max Suckley, Kody Johnson, Aiden Ross and Jacob Klinousky; Glendora’s Carson Collett, Brandon Wooldridge and Johnnie Valdez.
Chino National LL accepting signups
Chino National Little League is accepting signups for its upcoming fall-winter baseball season.
Cost is $90 and includes a team T-shirt and hat.
A 10-week competitive season and instructional training will take place Sept. 16 through Nov. 20.
Players in T-ball through Junior League can participate.
“In addition to baseball training, players will learn the value of teamwork, interacting with others, confidence and they will receive exercise and motivation,” said Chino National vice president Kevin Cisneroz.
Information: visit chinonational.com or email Cesar1delarosa@yahoo.com.
