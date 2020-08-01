Taurasi scores 16 in season opener
Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi scored a team-high 16 points on 4 for 12 shooting, but her Phoenix Mercury team fell 99-76 last Saturday to the Los Angeles Sparks on opening weekend of the WNBA season.
Taurasi played 22 minutes, finished 7 for 7 from the free throw line and was 1 of 7 from the 3-point line in the loss. She did grab two rebounds, had one steal and four turnovers for Phoenix. The WNBA season is being played entirely at IMG Academy in Florida through Sept. 8. Playoff games will follow. The Mercury will play the New York Liberty at 10 a.m. local time Sunday, Aug. 2. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Athletes commit to colleges
Two Chino Valley-area student-athletes committed to their college choices recently. Ayala High baseball player Troy McCain committed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Chino Hills High softball player Kendall Mangel committed to the University of Nebraska.
Derby scheduled for October
The annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby has been tentatively postponed to Saturday, Oct. 10, organizers announced.
More information on the event will be announced at wgasmotorsports.com.
