Huskies athlete honored
Chino Hills High girls’ basketball player Erica Collins was named Scorebook Live’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 13 to 19, the organization announced Monday.
Collins, who signed with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, received 67.3 percent of the more than 24,000 votes that were cast on scorebook live.com beating out 20 girls’ basketball players in California. Ontario Christian High’s Chloe Briggs was also a nominee.
Collins had 20 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in the Huskies’ 61-21 win over Ayala on Dec. 13; finished with 22 points, 22 rebounds and six blocks in a 51-42 win over Roosevelt on Dec. 15; had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in Chino Hills’ 54-43 win over Upland on Dec. 17; and scored 12 points with six rebounds and three blocks in a 65-46 loss to Long Beach Poly in the finals of the San Dimas Tournament on Dec. 18.
Ayala golf event Jan. 17
The Ayala High boys and girls golf teams will host its third annual fundraiser tournament Monday, Jan. 17 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $125, which includes dinner. A $50 add-on package is available for three mulligans, on-the-course contests and raffle tickets.
Information: ayalagolf.com or email golfayala@gmail.com.
CIF-SS rankings
Boys basketball
Division 3A: 1. South Pasadena 2. La Canada 3. Bishop Amat 4. Bell Gardens 5. Corona 6. Dana Hills 7. Burroughs-Burbank 8. Rancho Mirage 9. Camarillo 10. AGBU 11. Orangewood Academy 12. Ayala 13. Highland 14. Yucaipa 15. St. Pius X-St. Matthias 16. St. Bonaventure.
Division 4A: 1. Artesia 2. San Marino 3. Moorpark 4. St. Margaret’s 5. Buena Park 6. Rio Mesa 7. San Dimas 8. Sunny Hills 9. Ontario Christian 10. Alhambra 11. Golden Valley 12. Whittier Christian 13. Trinity Classical Academy 14. Beaumont 15. Royal 16. Santa Ynez.
Girls basketball
Division 2A: 1. Ontario Christian 2. Santa Margarita 3. South Pasadena 4. Santiago-Corona 5. Brentwood 6. Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 7. Rancho Christian 8. Mary Star of the Sea 9. Culver City 10. Newport Harbor 11. Crescenta Valley 12. Paramount 13. Beaumont 14. Beckman 15 (tied) Arcadia and Sunny Hills.
Division 3A: 1. Oaks Christian 2. Campbell Hall 3. Los Alamitos 4 (tied) El Toro and Hillcrest 6. Moreno Valley 7. Rowland. Others: Chino 15th.
