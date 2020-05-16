Student-athletes sign with colleges
Several Chino Valley student-athletes signed national letters of intent to their college choices.
They are Kelsey Ehinlaiye (Ayala High, track and field, Cal Poly Pomona), Chance Shipley (Don Lugo High, baseball, Westcliff University), Madison Sherill (Chino Hills High, softball, University of North Carolina, Charlotte), Ashley Chima (Chino Hills High, softball, San Diego State), Payton Viles (Chino Hills High, softball, DePaul University), Makenna Brocki (Chino Hills High, softball, San Diego State), Ciara Gonzalez (Chino Hills High, softball, Grand Canyon University), Kaitlyn Hawkins (Ontario Christian High, softball, Biola University), Ryan Poling and Ryan Mendez (Ontario Christian High, baseball, Oregon Tech University), Giselle Vogel (Ontario Christian High, girls’ volleyball, Baylor University) and Aaron Gaudy (Ontario Christian High, football, Dordt University).
Sports physicals available
Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high school student-athletes can get their required physicals for the 2020-21 school year Saturday, May 23 at 5050 San Bernardino Road in Montclair. Appointments are required. Ayala athletes will attend from 8 to 10 a.m., Chino High students will attend from 10 a.m. to noon, Don Lugo students will have physicals from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by Chino Hills High from 3 to 5 p.m.
Cost is $30, cash only.
Athletes are required to wear a face mask. Parents must wait in their cars during their child’s appointment.
A form must be completed and signed prior to attending. Forms can be found at ayalasports.com, chinohighathletics.com, chhuskies.com and donlugoathletics.com websites under the “more” tab.
Badawi, Burns earn honor
Ayala High junior Jacob Badawi and Don Lugo High senior Connor Burns are among the Top 25-ranked catchers in the CIF-Southern Section by Scorebook Live.
Badawi hit .440 in nine games for Ayala this season and committed one error and made one assist in 36 total chances.
He finished 11 for 25 with eight runs scored, five RBIs, two doubles and a home run. Ayala had a 9-0 season record when the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Burns, who signed with Long Beach State University, led Don Lugo in home runs (2), runs scored (7) and was second on the team in RBIs (8) in eight games this season. Don Lugo, which is the eight-time Mt. Baldy League defending champion, was 6-1-1 when the season was stopped. Burns did not commit an error in 58 total chances and had seven assists during the season.
