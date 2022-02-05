Team Fire baseball to host tryouts
Team Fire travel baseball team will host tryouts for its 9/10-, 11- and 12-year-old teams from 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 20 and 27 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. Tryouts will be held on Field 6.
Reservations can be made by calling John Makarounas at (909) 706-7882.
‘Challenge’ signups under way
Registration for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week event pitting employees of private businesses and governmental agencies in a series of gaming and sporting events, has begun.
Events will be held Saturday, April 23 through Friday, May 6. Information: (909) 334-3258 or communityser vices@cityofchino.org.
