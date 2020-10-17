Bethley named a captain at Hawaii
Don Lugo High graduate Khoury Bethley was named one of four team captains for the University of Hawaii football team for the 2020 season.
Bethley, a junior, played in all of Hawaii’s 15 games last season and led the team with 83 tackles, including a career-high 10 tackles against BYU in the Hawaii Bowl in December. In that game, Bethley recorded two interceptions, including one in the final minute of the fourth quarter that helped give Hawaii a 38-34 victory.
He was named an Associated Press All-Bowl team honoree for the 2019 season.
In two seasons at Hawaii, Bethley has played in 29 games and has a combined 18-11 record.
Hawaii will begin its 2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Fresno State University.
The team’s remaining games are Friday, Oct. 30 at Wyoming; Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. New Mexico; Saturday, Nov. 14 at San Diego State (at StubHub Center in Carson); Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Boise State; Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Nevada; Saturday, Dec. 5 at San Jose State; and Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
‘Food for Life’ golf Friday
Food for Life Ministry will host its third annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Proceeds will benefit Food for Life Ministry in Chino, which distributes food from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A Thanksgiving distribution will take place Saturday, Nov. 21.
For cost information, call Bernie Gabrielse at 917-3491 or email bcgabes@aol.com.
Golf event tees off Oct. 24
Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary #15339 Chino will host its ninth annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Jurupa Hills Country Club, 6161 Moraga Ave., Jurupa Valley.
Cost is $125 per person and includes a box lunch and goodie bag.
Lunch-only tickets are $20. Information: Armando Hernandez, 573-7580.
Frosh football coach needed
Chino High is looking for a freshmen-level head football coach for the upcoming 2021 season. The football program is also seeking a defensive position coach at the varsity level. Information: joseph_larosa@chino.k12.ca.us.
