Ayala to play in Charter Oak 7-on-7
Ayala High football will compete today (May 21) at the 11th annual Lou Farrar Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament at Charter Oak High School, 1430 E. Covina Blvd., Covina.
Games start at 8 a.m.
Twenty-four teams will compete in the event, which was originally called the Charter Oak Super 7 Tournament, but was changed in 2021 to honor the late Lou Farrar, who coached Charter Oak football to 335 wins and CIF-Southern Section championships in 19985, 1998, 2001, 2008 and 2009. Coach Farrar died at age 73 in January 2021. Pool play games will take place through 10:15 a.m. before bracket play begins at 11:30 a.m.
Teams entered in this year's event are Ayala, Charter Oak, Schurr, Villa Park, Baldwin Park, Bishop Amat, Temecula Valley, South Hills, Servite, Monrovia, Upland, Fountain Valley, Saugus, Santiago, La Serna, Antelope Valley, Aquinas, Mira Costa, Warren, Temple City, Valencia, El Camino Real, Pasadena and San Gabriel.
Bulldogs football to host golf fundraiser
The Ayala High football program will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, June 27 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer, or $500 for a foursome. Dinner-only tickets are $25. Tee off is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Information: ayalabulldogfootball.com.
Freedom 5K cancelled
Chino Youth Museum and the Chino Valley YMCA have cancelled its Freedom 5K run-walk, which was scheduled for 7 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
For information, email cym@cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3270.
