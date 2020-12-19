CIF-SS Divisions released
Should the CIF-Southern Section move forward with games during the 2020-21 school year, the playoff divisions teams will be placed in for the spring season were announced Dec. 11. The high school sports season has been shut down since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, and officials are hopeful to announce a possible start date next month.
Playoff divisions were announced for baseball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, boys and girls golf, boys tennis and track and field. Those sports are scheduled to begin in March or April with playoff games ending in late June.
Divisions for softball and boys volleyball have not yet been announced.
Divisions are:
Baseball: Ayala (Div. 1), Chino (Div. 5), Chino Hills (Div. 3), Don Lugo (Div. 3), Ontario Christian (Div. 6).
Boys soccer: Ayala (Div. 4), Chino (Div. 5), Chino Hills (Div. 4), Don Lugo (Div. 6), Ontario Christian (Div. 6).
Girls soccer: Ayala (Div. 3), Chino (Div. 5), Chino Hills (Div. 2), Don Lugo (Div. 5), Ontario Christian (Div. 5).
Boys basketball: Ayala (Div. 3A), Chino (Division 4A), Chino Hills (Div. 2AA), Don Lugo (Div. 4AA), Ontario Christian (Div. 4AA).
Girls basketball: Ayala (Div. 3A), Chino (Div. 3AA), Chino Hills (Div. 2A), Don Lugo (Division 3AA), Ontario Christian (Div. 3AA).
Boys wrestling: Ayala (Div. 2), Chino (Div. 5), Chino Hills (Div. 1), Don Lugo (Division 5).
Girls wrestling: Ayala (Northern Div.), Chino (Central Div.), Chino Hills (Northern Div.), Don Lugo (Central Div.)
Boys golf: Ayala (Div. 1), Chino (Div. 6), Chino Hills (Div. 4), Don Lugo (Div. 6), Ontario Christian (Div. 3).
Girls golf: Ayala (Div. 2), Chino (Div. 4), Chino Hills (Div. 2).
Boys tennis: Ayala (Div. 1), Chino (Div. 5), Chino Hills (Div. 4), Don Lugo (Div. 5).
Track and field: Ayala (Div. 1), Chino (Div. 2), Chino Hills (Div. 1), Don Lugo (Div. 3), Ontario Christian (Div. 4).
Ayala Golf Classic Jan. 18
The second annual Ayala Golf Class tournament will tee off Monday, Jan. 18 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills. Cost is $100 per player, which will include breakfast and a barbecue lunch. Deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 4.
Tee times will be assigned. Golfers are asked to check in at least 30 minutes prior to teeing off. On-the-course contests and a raffle will be held. Tickets for all contests and the raffle are $50.
Sponsorship packages are available. Online registration is taking place at ayalagolf.com. Information: golfayala@gmail.com.
CHGS taking signups
signups
Chino Hills Girls Softball is accepting signups for its spring 2021 season on its website chgs.org.
Cost is $125 for children ages 4½ to 6 and $165 for players ages 7 to 17.
Information: chgs.org.
