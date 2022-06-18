Don Lugo to host baseball camp
Don Lugo High will host a baseball camp for incoming Don Lugo ninth graders and new players to the school from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22.
The camp will be held on the Don Lugo High varsity field on Roswell Avenue, south of Chino Avenue on the west side of the Don Lugo High campus.
Cost is $50.
Camp director will be Don Lugo High head baseball coach Michael Reyes.
Players will receive 1-on-1 instruction along with small group work and learn the fundamentals of baseball.
Athletes must have athletic clearance before taking part in the camp.
Camp registration forms can be found at https//forms.gle/7Db9kXZq7Nj7GFLU6.
Athletic clearance registration will take place at athleticclearance.com.
Kiwanis golf event June 24
The 33rd annual Kiwanis Club of Chino Fore Kids golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday, June 24 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave. in Chino.
Cost is $135 per golfer, or $540 for a group of four.
Golfers will receive a cart, lunch, range balls, goodie bag and snacks.
Prizes, a raffle and golf ball drop will take place. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Chino.
Information: Fred Street at fred@dkssolutions.com or Linda Reich at lreich@cityofchino.org.
Bulldogs football to host golf fundraiser
The Ayala High football program will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, June 27 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer, or $500 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $25.
Tee off is scheduled for 10 a.m. Information: ayalabulldogfootball.com.
Youth basketball begins July 8
The City of Chino will host its six-week youth basketball leagues for children ages 9 to 17 for boys and 9 to 14 for girls, starting Friday, July 8.
Cost is $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents.
League games will tip off between 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12.
A location for games has not yet been announced, city officials said.
Players will receive a jersey, season-concluding awards and a pizza party.
Practices will be held during the week.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
Demolition Derby July 16
The 2022 Chino Challenge Demolition Derby will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Drivers can register at wgasmotorsports.com.
Fifty-six driver spots are available, and a 20-car, female-only driver derby will take place.
Tickets are on sale at chi noderby.com and will be available Friday, June 24 at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating.
Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
Pee Wee sports to begin in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will host several pee wee sports programs for children ages 3 to 8. Cost is $45.
•Baseball, ages 3 to 5, Saturdays, June 18 to July 30, Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road.
•Basketball, ages 3 to 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays June 14 to June 30 and July 12 to July 28, Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
•Soccer, ages 3 to 5, Mondays and Wednesdays June 13 to June 29 and July 11 to July 27, Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
•Soccer, ages 3 to 5, Saturdays, June 18 to July 30, Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road.
Information: chinohills.org/recreation.
Huskies to compete in Mission Viejo
Chino Hills High football will compete Saturday, July 16 at the Mission Viejo South County Passing and Lineman competition at Mission Viejo High School, 25025 Chrisanta Drive.
Twenty high school football teams from Southern California will compete, including Bishop Amat, Corona Centennial, Cathedral Catholic, Capistrano Valley, Chaparral, Inglewood, La Habra, Long Beach Millikan, Los Alamitos, Mt. Carmel, Mission Viejo, Orange, San Jacinto, Santa Margarita, Servite, Sierra Canyon, St. Bonaventure, St. Paul and Temescal Canyon.
Los Alamitos won last year’s passing tournament and Mission Viejo won the lineman competition.
The Huskies hired Keland Johnson, a former Ayala High football player, as its new head coach to replace one-season coach Mykeal Terry, who is the Chino Hills High’s athletic director.
Coach Terry said in early April he stepped down to pursue his administration credential this summer.
Chino Hills advanced as far as the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals in 2021 under Terry and finished the season with an 8-6 record.
The Huskies will open the 2022 season on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Glendora.
Other games are Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Diamond Ranch; Friday, Sept. 2 vs. JW North; Friday, Sept. 9 at Charter Oak; Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Ayala; Friday, Sept. 23 at Foothill; Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Etiwanda; Thursday, Oct. 6 at Damien; Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; and Friday, Oct. 21 at Upland.
IVHS Dog Leg Classic Sept. 19
The annual Inland Valley Humane Society Dog Leg Classic golf tournament will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $200 for an individual.
Golfers will receive a cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages on the course, tee bag and will be entered in the longest drive and closest to the pin contest.
Proceeds benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society.
Information: (909) 623-9777.
