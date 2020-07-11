Ayala grad playing for ‘Pickles’
Ayala High graduate Kyle Velazquez will compete for the Portland Pickles baseball team of the Wild West League in Portland, Oregon.
The Pickles’ season opens today (July 11) against the Portland Gherkins at 5:30 p.m. at North Merion High School. Two hundred fans will be allowed in the stadium because of social distancing guidelines.
Velasquez, an infielder at St. Mary’s College, graduated from Ayala High in 2018.
The Wild West League will continue through mid-August.
All season games will be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Portland Pickles page —@Portland Pickles.
Junior golf event July 26
Youth golfers can compete in the El Prado Junior Championships on Sunday, July 26 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
The event is open to golfers age 17 and younger.
El Prado Golf Course is located at 6555 Pine Ave., west of Euclid Avenue.
Cost is $60 for golfers 12 and up, and $40 for golfers 11 and younger, organizers said. The cost includes green fee, range balls, prizes, drinks and a one-year membership into the El Prado Junior Club.
The individual-stroke play tournament will be held on El Prado’s Butterfield Stage Course.
Tee off is noon. The tournament will conclude by 5 p.m.
Golfers will be divided into separate age groups — 11 and under, 12 to 14 and 15 to 17.
The youngest group will play nine holes and the two older groups will play 18 holes. For information, call Art Guevara at (626) 712-1405, email art@elpradogolf courses.com or visit elprado golfcourses.com.
Night fishing at Prado cancelled
A “Night Fishing” event scheduled 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Prado Regional Park in Chino has been cancelled because of high levels of bacteria in the lake, according to county officials.
A notice has been posted that states “toxins from algae in this water can harm people and kill animals.” The sign warns park-goers to stay out of the water until further notice and not let their pets go into or near the water.
Information: 387-2757.
Derby postponed to October
The annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby has been tentatively postponed to Saturday, Oct. 10, organizers recently announced.
Annually, the derby is held in July at the Chino Fairgrounds on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. The date will remain tentative, pending the city of Chino’s requirements for social distancing.
Information: wgasmotor sports.com
