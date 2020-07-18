CIF to unveil fall sports plan Monday
California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) officials will release its new sports calendar for the 2020-21 school year, including possible start dates for the fall, winter and spring high school sports seasons.
The announcement is expected at 9 a.m., according to the CIF State office.
CIF-Southern Section officials will follow at 1 p.m. to discuss its calendars.
Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools compete in the Southern Section.
The 2019-20 spring sports season was abruptly stopped on March 13.
Since then, high schools teams have been barred from practices or attending any summer camps in preparation of the 2020-21 season.
Student-athletes sign with colleges
Three Chino Valley student-athletes have signed with the college choices.
They are Ontario Christian High’s Alex Schloeman (basketball, Ottawa University); Don Lugo’s Alex Navarro (football, University of Arizona); and Chino Hills High’s Christopher Haygood (swimming, Concordia University).
Junior golf event July 26
Youth golfers can compete in the El Prado Junior Championships on Sunday, July 26 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
The event is open to golfers age 17 and younger.
El Prado Golf Course is located at 6555 Pine Ave., west of Euclid Avenue.
Cost is $60 for golfers 12 and up, and $40 for golfers 11 and younger, organizers said. The cost includes green fee, range balls, prizes, drinks and a one-year membership into the El Prado Junior Club.
The individual-stroke play tournament will be held on El Prado’s Butterfield Stage Course.
Tee off is noon. The tournament will conclude by 5 p.m.
Golfers will be divided into separate age groups — 11 and under, 12 to 14 and 15 to 17.
The youngest group will play nine holes and the two older groups will play 18 holes. For information, call Art Guevara at (626) 712-1405, email art@elpradogolf courses.com or visit elprado golfcourses.com.
Demolition Derby set for Oct. 10
The annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby has been tentatively postponed to Saturday, Oct. 10, organizers recently announced.
Annually, the derby is held in July at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
The date of the demolition derby will remain tentative, pending the city of Chino’s requirements for social distancing.
