Chino National LL accepting signups
Chino National Little League is accepting signups for its upcoming fall-winter baseball season.
Cost is $90, and includes a team T-shirt and hat.
A 10-week competitive season and instructional training will take place Sept. 16 through Nov. 20.
Players in T-ball through Junior League can participate.
“In addition to baseball training, players will learn the value of team work, interacting with others, confidence and they will receive exercise and motivation,” said Chino National vice president Kevin Cisneroz.
Information: visit chino national.com or email Cesar1delarosa@yahoo.com.
‘Let Freedom Run’ 5K set for July 3
The Chino Valley YMCA and Chino Youth Museum will host a “Let Freedom Run” 5K event on Saturday, July 3 at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $35 but will increase to $40 after June 27.
Participants will receive a T-shirt and finisher medal.
Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age division.
The start line will be open from 7 to 7:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
“You may cross the start line at any time during that time period and are welcome to run or walk with your friends and family,” organizers said.
A virtual option is available. All proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley YMCA and the Chino Youth Museum.
Information: https://runsign up.com/Race/CA/Chino/LetFreedomRunCh ino.
Demolition Derby July 17
The 30th annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at the Chino Fairgrounds in Chino.
“We will not be directly selling tickets for this event,” according to a statement from WGAS Motorsports, the organizer of the event. “More information to come soon.”
Driver registration is available at wgasmotorsports.com and click on the “register/rules” link at the top of the page.
A cash prize of $7,000 will be awarded to the winner, and every driver qualifying for the main event will win cash.
A 20-car, female only demolition derby has also been scheduled with $1,500 going to the winner, organizers said.
Last year’s demolition derby, which was scheduled in July and later in October, was cancelled because of coronavirus.
Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
