Baseball, softball brackets
The CIF-Southern Section will announce its 2021 playoff brackets in softball at 10 a.m. today (May 29), followed by the release of baseball brackets at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 30.
Softball playoff games will begin Tuesday, June 1 with wild-card games, followed by first-round games on Thursday, June 3.
Second-round games are scheduled for Saturday, June 5, quarterfinal games on Tuesday, June 8, semifinal games on Thursday, June 10, and championship games on Friday, June 18 or Saturday, June 19.
This season, Ayala High won the Palomares League title, Chino Hills High tied with Upland for the Baseline League championship, and Don Lugo captured the Mt. Baldy League crown.
Chino High finished second in the Mt. Baldy League and Ontario Christian placed third in the Ambassador League standings.
Both Chino and Ontario Christian will qualify for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
In baseball, Ayala High won the Palomares League championship and has been ranked No. 1 in Division 1 for most of the 2021 season.
The Bulldogs had a 16-game winning streak between April 3 and May 26, and finished out their season Friday after Champion press time with a home game against Bonita.
Don Lugo High won its ninth straight league championship, capturing the Mt. Baldy League crown on Monday. Chino Hills High will finish second the Baseline League, Ontario Christian placed second in the Ambassador League and Chino High needed a win Friday over Don Lugo to earn at least a tie for third place in the Mt. Baldy League. The baseball playoffs will take place June 1-4, June 8, 11 and 15 with title games on June 18 and 19. The CIF-Southern Section brackets can be viewed at cifss.org.
‘Let Freedom Run’ 5K set for July 3
The Chino Valley YMCA and Chino Youth Museum will host a “Let Freedom Run” 5K event on Saturday, July 3 at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $35 but will increase to $40 after June 27. Participants will receive a T-shirt and finisher medal.
Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age division. The start line will be open from 7 to 7:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
“You may cross the start line at any time during that time period and are welcome to run or walk with your friends and family,” organizers said. A virtual option is available. All proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley YMCA and the Chino Youth Museum.
Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Chino/Let FreedomRunChino.
