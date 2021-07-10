All CIF-SS honorees named
Four baseball players and three softball players were named All-CIF-Southern Section honorees for the 2021 season. The honorees were announced July 1.
Ayala High softball pitcher Emily Leavitt, a University of Minnesota signee, was named to the Division 1 team.
Don Lugo High pitcher and University of Nevada-Reno signee Ellie Garciawas named to the Division 3 team and Ontario Christian High catcher Bridgette Trujillo, a senior, earned Division 5 honors.
Ayala (16-5, 13-2) won the Palomares League title, Don Lugo (20-6, 13-2) captured the Mt. Baldy League title, and Ontario Christian advanced to the second-round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs after finishing third in the Ambassador League.
In baseball, three Ayala High players earned Division 1 honors.
Senior Cole Koniarsky and juniors Troy McCain and Ty Borgogno helped lead the Bulldogs to the Palomares League title and a spot in the CIF State South Region Division 1 title game.
Chino Hills High senior Braden Hofmeyer was named a Division 3 honoree.
The Huskies (19-9, 10-5) advanced to the second round of the Division 3 playoffs, following a second-place finish in the Baseline League.
Six CHHS players earn All-League
Six Chino Hills High baseball players earned All-Baseline League honors for the 2021 season.
The Huskies placed second in the league standings with a 10-5 record.
Cole Howarth, Tyler Stull and Braden Hofmeyer earned first-team honors and Zach Hart, Joel Gutierrez and Ryker Billingsley were named second-team honorees.
Damien High’s Kaden Moeller was named the Baseline League Most Valuable Player, leading the Spartans to a league-best 13-2 record.
Chamber golf event Aug. 23
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Several early-registration spots for $125 per person are available before the price rises to $149.
Players will have the chance to compete in the hole-in-one contest to win a car from M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino.
A raffle and auction will be held, and food will be available.
Sponsorship packages are available, organizers said.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or contact Zeb Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 973-9089.
Dog Leg Classic Sept. 20
Inland Valley Humane Society will host its 32nd annual Dog Leg Classic golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $175 for individuals, or $700 for a foursome.
Check-in and breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun tee off will take place at 11 a.m.
Several on-the-course contests will take place, including longest drive, closest to the pin and hole-in-one. Proceeds will benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society.
To register, visit ivhsspca.org.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
