Gobbler Gloves show cancelled
The annual Gobbler Gloves Boxing Show, hosted by the Chino Youth Boxing Foundation, has been cancelled, according to the City of Chino. The show was set to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Information: (909) 334-3260 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
Ayala High grad honored
Brianna King, a 2020 Ayala High graduate, was named September’s Athletic Student of the Month for the Inland Empire Athletic Conference as a member of the Chaffey College women’s cross country team.
King, a freshman, finished third overall in 19:39 in her debut meet on Aug. 27 at Moorpark College and placed second overall in 19:09 at the Oxnard Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 10.
Women’s soccer begins next week
The City of Chino will host its women’s soccer leagues, scheduled for Oct. 5-6 through Dec. 14-15 at Ayala Park in Chino.
Tuesday games consist of players ages 18 and up can in Division A and players ages 30 and up in Division B. Game times start throughout the night with the first contest at 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday games are Division C 7-on-7 contests for women 18 and up.
Cost is $29 for Chino residents, $39 for non-residents.
Awards will be given to top teams. A cost of $33 cash for referee fees must be paid by teams prior to each game. Information: Ayala Park Operations Center at (909) 334-3257 or email sports@cityofchino.org.
Pee Wee baseball begins Oct. 16
Children ages 3 to 6 can participate in the City of Chino’s Pee Wee baseball program, scheduled for Saturdays Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Cost is $46 for Chino residents, $56 for non-residents.
Information: Neighborhood Activity Center, (909) 334-3260.
‘Turkey Shoot’ Nov. 27-28
A two-day adult basketball Turkey Shoot tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Cost is $210. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Players must be at least 18 years old. Teams will play three pool play games. Information: (909) 334-3260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.