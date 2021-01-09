Ball signs with G-League
Chino Hills High graduate LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of the famous basketball Ball brothers from Chino Hills, signed a contract with the NBA’s G-League Thursday.
G-League games will be played in a single-site bubble in Orlando, starting around Feb. 8.
Ball, 21, signed with the G-League’s Oklahoma City Blue in March, but did not get a chance to play in a game because the league was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 2, but was waived by the team 11 days later.
Ball’s older brother Lonzo Ball is in his fourth season in the NBA, which includes two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Lonzo Ball was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.
Younger brother LaMelo Ball was selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, and is a favorite to win the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award.
Vizcaino makes NFL debut
Chino Hills resident Tristian Vizcaino, a 2014 graduate of Damien High School, made his NFL debut Sunday afternoon as a kicker with the San Francisco 49ers.
Vizcaino signed with the team Jan. 1 as a COVID replacement for 49ers regular kicker Robbie Gould.
He finished with field goals of 36-, 47- and 33-yards and made a late fourth-quarter extra-point attempt to finish with 10 points in the 49ers’ 26-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Vizcaino, who went undrafted in 2018 after four seasons at the University of Washington, has signed NFL contracts with the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals (twice), Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers before getting the chance to kick on an NFL field on Sunday.
The 49ers finished the season with a 6-10 record.
Soccer skills clinic
Chino Valley YMCA will host an outdoor soccer skills class for children ages 3 to 5 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturdays, starting today (Jan. 9) through Feb. 13 at its facility at 5665 Edison Ave., Chino.
Cost is $50 for YMCA members, $60 for non-members.
Children will learn to work as a team and show good sportsmanship. Social distancing will be enforced. Online registration is available at weymca.org. Information: Crystal Koch, 597-7445 or crys tal@weymca.org.
Ayala Golf Classic Jan. 18
The second annual Ayala Golf Classic tournament will tee off Monday, Jan. 18 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $100 per player, which will include breakfast and a barbecue lunch.
Tee times will be assigned.
Golfers are asked to check in at least 30 minutes prior to teeing off.
On-the-course contests and a raffle will be held. Tickets for all contests and the raffle are $50.
Sponsorship packages are available. Online registration is taking place at ayalagolf.com
Information: golfayala@gmail.com.
CHGS taking signups
Chino Hills Girls Softball is accepting signups for its spring 2021 season on its website chgs.org.
Cost is $125 for children ages 4½ to 6 and $165 for players ages 7 to 17.
A $20 discount will be given if the code “PLAYBALL20” is used.
Information: chgs.org.
