Chino Pop Warner golf Nov. 26
A four-man scramble golf tournament with proceeds benefitting Chino Pop Warner youth football will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $145 per player. Cash prizes will be awarded, including $800 for first place. Information: text (909) 573-2599.
Turkey Shoot Nov. 27-28
A two-day adult basketball Turkey Shoot tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Cost is $210. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
