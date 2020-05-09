Ayala grad headed to Park University
Ayala High graduate Taylor Shelby, who played this past season with the Mt. San Antonio College women’s basketball team, signed with Park University in Missouri.
The 5-foot-7 guard was named the South Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and was named SCC First-Team All-Conference. She averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with Mt. SAC during the 2019-20 season.
“Taylor is an athletic guard with handles and can attack the defense off the dribble in transition and the half court setting,” said Park University women’s basketball head coach Norman Cooper Jr.
Students sign or commit to colleges
Several Chino Valley area student-athletes signed or committed to the college choices this week.
They are Evan Sadler (Ontario Christian High, soccer, Somona State University), Cole McCain (Ayala High, football, University of Redlands), Jaelyn Thomas (Chino Hills High, track and field, Cal Poly Pomona), Megan Mirolla (Chino High, cross country and track, Cal State San Bernardino); Dylan Schwartz (Ontario Christian, baseball, Pepperdine University);
Outstanding seniors named
Five Don Lugo High student-athletes were named Mt. Baldy League Outstanding Seniors and five Ayala High student-athletes earned Palomares League Outstanding Seniors honors for the 2019-20 school year.
Students must excel in the areas of scholarship, academics, community service, leadership and a variety of co-curricular activities to earn the honor.
Don Lugo athletes were Reese Brown (boys’ basketball and boys’ volleyball), Connor Burns (baseball); Ariana Serrano (girls’ soccer, track), Briana Serrano (girls’ soccer and track), and Sarah Velasquez (softball and girls’ tennis).
Ayala High athletes are Sean McLeod (baseball), Gilbert Duran (football), Kobie Hura (softball), Shane Nguyen (boys’ soccer, boys’ tennis), and Amaan Patel (boys’ golf).
Scott staying for senior year at LMU
Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott, a men’s basketball player at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, announced last week he will play his senior season with the Lions.
Scott led Loyola Marymount last season in points per game (15.5), rebounds (214), assists (138) and steals (33) during the 2019-20 season.
He’ll play for new Lions’ head coach Stan Johnson, who was hired in March.
