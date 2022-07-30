Cornhole league starts Aug. 6
An adult co-ed Cornhole league will take place Saturdays, Aug. 6 through Sept. 10 at Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino. Cost is $26 for Chino residents, $36 for non-residents. A $10 late fee will apply if registering after July 31.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Another Cornhole league will be held Oct. 1 to 29. Information: cityofchino.org.
CIty of Chino youth sports
Dates: Fridays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 28.
Cost: $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents. After Aug. 13, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey and award.
Place: Ayala Park Stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 5 to 8 p.m. for 7 and 8 year olds; 6 to 9 p.m. for 9 to 14 year olds.
Dates: Saturdays, Aug. 20 through Sept. 24.
Cost: $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents. After Aug. 6, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 8 to 9 a.m. for 3 and 4 year olds; 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 5 and 6 year olds.
Chino Youth Boxing Foundation and the City of Chino will host its annual Gobber Gloves youth boxing show at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
No show took place in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boxers from Chino Youth Boxing Club and from Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties will compete in the annual event where each boxer will receive a turkey for Thanksgiving. Doors open at noon.
Admission is $12 for anyone 12 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.