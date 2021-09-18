Vizcaino makes Chargers’ debut
Chino Hills native Tristan Vizcaino, a Damien High School graduate, made two field goals and kicked two extra points Sunday in his debut game with the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday morning.
The Chargers defeated the Washington Football Team, 20-16, at FedEx Field in Washington D.C.
Vizcaino, who played collegiatelly at the University of Washington and went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, connected on field goals of 33- and 27-yards in the second quarter and kicked extra points in the first and fourth quarters. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound kicker signed with the Chargers in March and was named the team’s starting kicker in August.
Sunday’s game was Vizcaino’s second NFL game with the first on Jan. 3 with the San Francisco 49ers.
In that game, he connected on both of his field goal attempted and kicked one extra point.
At the University of Washington from 2014 to 2017, Vizcaino finished 49 of 52 on extra-point attempts and was 12 of 20 on his field goal tries.
Chino Valley Young Life golf Sept. 23
The Chino Valley Young Life nine-hole golf tournament will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $125 per golfer or $400 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $50.
For information or to register, visit chinovalley.younglife.org.
Adult soccer begins Sept. 30
City of Chino Hills will offer soccer leagues for adults ages 30 and up, starting Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 12.
The women’s league will play games between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursdays and coed games from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays at Grand Avenue Park, 1300 Grand Ave. Men’s division games will take place 9:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays.
Team rosters are limited to a minimum of 11 players, or a maximum of 22 players.
Cost is $65 for Chino Hills residents and $80 for non-residents if paid by Friday, Sept. 24. Information: chino hills.org.
Gobbler Gloves boxing Nov. 21
The annual Gobbler Gloves Boxing Show, hosted by the Chino Youth Boxing Foundation, will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Tickets are $12 for anyone 12 and older, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children under age 5. Information: (909) 334-3260 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
