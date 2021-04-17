CIF-SS rankings released
Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Baseball: Ayala, third, Division 1; Chino Hills, 10th, Division 3; Chino, seventh, Division 5.
Softball: Chino Hills, ninth, Division 1; Don Lugo, 10th, Division 3; Ontario Christian, seventh, Division 5.
Boys soccer: Ayala, third, Division 4; Ontario Christian, sixth, Division 6.
Boys tennis: Chino Hills, third, Division 4.
Girls tennis: Chino Hills, seventh, Division 4.
Pop Warner signups underway
Chino Pop Warner will accept signups for its 2021 season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 24 and May 8 and 22 at the Ayala Park stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $275 through June 1, and $295 after that date.
Conditioning clinics will begin June 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.
Cost for Challenger division players is $30.
Information: chinopopwarner.com.
