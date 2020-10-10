Frosh football coach needed
Chino High is looking for a freshmen-level head football coach for the upcoming 2021 season. The football program is also seeking a defensive position coach at the varsity level. Information: joseph_larosa@chino.k12.ca.us.
CHS softball player verbals to La Sierra
Chino High softball player Jillian Hernandez has verbally agreed to attend La Sierra University in Riverside on a softball scholarship.
Hernandez, a senior who transferred to Chino during the 2019-20 school year, played her freshman and sophomore softball seasons at Pomona Catholic High.
During her freshman season, she hit .395 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and led Pomona Catholic in hits (32), runs scored (22) and at-bats (81) and plate appearances (90). Hernandez’ sophomore season stats were not available.
She also competes for the So Cal Athletics travel softball team.
Ayala football golf event sold out
The Ayala High School football program will host its ninth annual golf tournament Monday, Oct. 12 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Tee times will be staggered throughout the day to allow for social distancing.
Golfer spots are sold out, organizers announced last Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the Ayala High football program. Information: Jennifer Merrill at 485-0841 or ayal abulldogfootball@gmail.com or Sara Sosa at 305-3983 or franaras@aol.com.
Golf event tees off Oct. 24
Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary #15339 Chino will host its ninth annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Jurupa Hills Country Club, 6161 Moraga Ave., Jurupa Valley.
Cost is $125 per person and includes a box lunch and goodie bag. Lunch-only tickets are $20. Information: Armando Hernandez, 573-7580.
Athletic paperwork collection dates
Ayala High School student-athletes can drop off their medical paperwork during a drive-through collection from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13 and 20 in front of the school’s tennis courts. The school is located at 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Times and dates can change.
Parents and students can check for any updates at ay alasports.com.
Everyone is required to stay inside their vehicle when dropping off paperwork to comply with social distancing requirements.
Information: kayla_wille@chino.k12.ca.us or ayalasports.com.

