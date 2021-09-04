Softball players honored
Several Chino Valley high school softball players were honored this week by Cal Hi Sports for the 2021 season.
Ayala High pitcher Emily Leavitt earned first-team honors for pitchers, Chino Hills High’s Kayla Chavez earned first-team honors for infielders, Don Lugo High pitcher Ellie Garcia earned first-team medium schools honors for pitchers and Ontario Christian High’s Bridgette Trujillo earned first-team small schools honors for catchers.
Leavitt, a 2021 Ayala graduate now at the University of Minnesota, finished with a 13-3 record, 0.72 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 126 innings. She had 31 strikeouts in a 2-0, 14-inning win over Glendora, which is a school record.
Chavez, who will also attend the University of Minnesota, hit .420 with eight doubles, four triples and 18 RBIs during her senior season at Chino Hills High. She had eight hits in her final nine at bats as a Huskies. During her four years at Chino Hills, she hit 23 home runs with a career batting average of .409.
Garcia led Don Lugo to the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals, hitting 16 home runs during her senior season.
In a regular season game against rival Chino High, Garcia hit two home runs, had nine RBIs and struck out 13 hitters in Don Lugo’s 15-2 win over the Cowgirls.
Garcia now attends the University of Reno-Nevada.
Trujillo, who will attend Biola University in La Mirada, hit a team-best .596 (34 for 57) with nine doubles, two triples and five home runs during the 2021 season. She led the Knights with 26 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She struck out just seven times in 70 plate appearances and committed only one error in 107 total chances.
Youth rookie soccer to begin
City of Chino Hills will host a six-week youth rookie soccer program for children ages 6 to 8 Thursday afternoons, starting Sept. 16.
The program will be held 5 to 6 p.m. at Grand Avenue Park, 1300 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost is $43. Information: (909) 364-2700 or chinohills.org.
Gobbler Gloves boxing Nov. 21
The annual Gobbler Gloves Boxing Show, hosted by the Chino Youth Boxing Foundation, will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Tickets are $12 for anyone 12 and older, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children under age 5.
Information: (909) 334-3260 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
