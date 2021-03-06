Scott earns WCC honor
Chino Hills High graduate Eli Scott, a member of the school’s 2015-16 national championship boys basketball team and senior at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, was named an All-West Coast Conference first-team honoree for the 2020-21 season.
Scott was the only player to average more than 20 points per game in conference games. He ranked third in the conference in rebounding at 7.4 per game and ninth in assists with 3.8.
Loyola Marymount has a 12-8 overall record, 7-5 mark in the West Coast Conference standings.
Dairyaire 5K run today
Runners can begin this year’s DairyAire 5K between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. today (March 6) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
An awards ceremony will not take place, but all participants will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal.
Cost is $40.
Groups of five runners or more receive a $5 discount per person. Runners can choose to participate virtually.
This year’s theme is “Sports.” Runners are asked to wear clothing from their favorite sports team.
The race will take place rain or shine, organizers said. Proceeds from the DairyAire will benefit Chino Youth Museum. Information: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Chi no/DairyAire5K, email cym@cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3270.
Horseshoes league to begin
The City of Chino will host individual and doubles Horseshoes leagues, starting today (March 6) at the horseshoe pits at Ayala Park in Chino.
Cost is $25 for Chino residents, $35 for non-residents.
Players must be at least 18 years old. Games will be played Saturdays through April 10.
Each team will play four season games, plus a playoff tournament. Ayala Park is located at 14225 Central Ave., on the southeast corner of Edison Avenue. Information: bit.ly/chino adultsports.
‘Hit the Greens’ March 22
The 12th annual Julie Gobin Memorial “Hit the Greens for Scholarships” golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. Monday, March 22 at the Western Hills Golf and Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills.
Cost is $175 per golfer, or $600 for a foursome.
The event has raised more than $270,000 in college scholarships for high school seniors in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Tee times will be emailed two weeks prior to the tournament. Information: sadams@schoolportraitsonline.com or (951) 532-4615.
