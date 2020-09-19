Men’s basketball league to begin
City of Chino will offer its adult men’s basketball league from 1 to 10 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 20 through Dec. 13 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
The league could face cancellation based on current coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Cost is $345 per team, plus a $25 per game fee for referees. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Teams will be placed in the Lower, Upper or Advanced leagues. Each team will play in 10 games.
The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs. Players not living in Chino will pay a $10 non-resident fee. Information: 334-3258.
Youth flag football signups under way
City of Chino is accepting signups for its youth flag football and youth rookie flag football leagues, which are being held Fridays through Nov. 6 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
The leagues could be cancelled depending on updated city guidelines from the coronavirus pandemic.
Cost is $69 for Chino residents, $79 for non-residents. The eight-week league will consist of practices and games. The cost includes a T-shirt and award.
Children born between 2007 and 2012 will compete in the youth flag football league and children born in 2012 or 2013 will take part in the rookie league.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino or call 334.3258.
Ayala football to host golf event
The Ayala High School football program will host its ninth annual golf tournament Monday, Oct. 12 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Tee times will be staggered throughout the day to allow for social distancing.
Cost is $105 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome. Sponsorship packages are available. A $30 super ticket can be purchased that allows for two mulligans, entry into the putting and long drive contests, a close to the pin and hole-in-one contests.
Deadline to enter is Monday, Oct. 5.
Proceeds will benefit the Ayala High football program. Information: Jennifer Merrill at 485-0841 or ay ayalabulldogfootball@gmail.com or Sara Sosa at 305-3983 or franaras@aol.com.
Boxing show set for Nov. 22
This year’s Chino Youth Boxing Foundation Gobbler Gloves show has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, barring any setbacks related to the coronavirus pandemic. Youth and young adult boxers from Chino Youth Boxing Club and Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, will compete in the show at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
Spectator admission is $12 for anyone age 12 and older, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger.
Information: Chino of Chino Community Services at 334-3260 or send an email to communityservices@cityof chino.org.
OCHS to co-host tournament
The Ontario Christian and Redlands East Valley high school girls’ volleyball teams will co-host a preseason tournament Dec. 4 and 5 at Pearce Sports Center in San Bernardino. Teams competing in the CIF Open Division through Division 3 can participate in the tournament, scheduled a month before the CIF-Southern Section girls’ volleyball schedule is set to begin.
Cost is $575 per team.
Games will be streamed live online. The event could be cancelled, pending coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.